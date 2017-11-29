× Blues Come up Short, 3-2 vs Ducks

The Blues waited until the third period to start their scoring and fell just short of catching the Anaheim Ducks, losing 3-2 on Wednesday night at Scottrade Center. Anaheim scored one goal in the first period and added two second period power play goals to build a 3-0 lead. Kyle Brodziak scored both goals for the Blues in the third period, his second coming with just 17 seconds remaining in the game.,

The contest marked the return of Blues center Patrik Berglund. He had missed the first 24 games of the season with a shoulder injury. The Blues also honored former player and new Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Kariya before the game. Kariya played the final three seasons of his career here in St. Louis.

The loss drops the Blues season record to 17-7-1, good for 35 points.