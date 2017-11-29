Dave Murray’s weather disco…Thursday…November 30, 2017

We have reached the last day of November…the year just flying by…on this Thursday…clearing skies…should have plenty of sun by the afternoon and temps stay in the 50’s during the afternoon…still above average. Friday and the weekend…sunshine in control…with temps holding in the 50’s…a few spotty showers in play Monday…Still thinking a pattern shift to winter cold in the December 6 to 11th time frame…but questions if moisture will team with the cold…stay tune