× Dick Gregory to be honored in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The late comedian, turned civil rights activist, Dick Gregory is being remembered Wednesday in East St. Louis. The St. Louis native died in August at age 84.

A tribute to his life and legacy begins at 5:30 this evening at the East St. Louis City Hall, hosted by the New Millennium Group, which was founded by Dick Gregory’s brother, Ron. They’ll also unveil a black history calendar featuring Dick Gregory and other notable African- Americans.

The Sumner high school grad broke through the color barrier as a comedian in the early 1960’s and later devoted his life to civil rights and other social causes.