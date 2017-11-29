Holiday foods to avoid when pregnant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — During the holidays, many of us tell ourselves, "I'm going to indulge." But what about women who are expecting a baby? The same rules do not apply. Dr. Kristin Wheeler is an Ob-Gyn with SSM Health DePaul. She is here to talk about it.

Pregnancy weakens your immune system and makes you more vulnerable to food-borne illnesses that could make you sick and harm your baby. Cook meats thoroughly, use a thermometer, avoid sauces, unpasteurized juices are unsafe to drink during pregnancy because they can contain bacteria, including E. coli.