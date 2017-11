ST. CHARLES, MO – President Donald Trump will be in St. Charles for a speech Wednesday, his second visit to Missouri in three months. He is expected to talk about the Republican tax bill and highlight St. Charles businesses for a crowd of 1,000 invited guests.

Outside of the St. Charles Convention Center there are already people protesting the tax bill and people there to support the president. At around 11:30am police put up tape to move everybody back from the sidewalk.