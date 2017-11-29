× Lockdown at Francis Howell High School after teacher shot near campus

ST. CHARLES, MO — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Francis Howell High School campus. A male teacher was shot on a trail near a baseball diamond south of the school.

The campus is currently on lockdown. Students are being escorted to vehicles for pickup.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect. St. Charles County Police are investigating the shooting. They will be providing an update once their investigation gathers more evidence.

