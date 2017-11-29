× Man burned in fire that spreads across his business

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a man was burned by a fire that spread across his business site in central Iowa.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that firetrucks were dispatched around 1 p.m. Tuesday to Morrison Repair in Grinnell. An outbuilding with tractors and farm equipment, a semitrailer full of tires and several piles of tires were aflame when firefighters arrived.

Investigators say people at a nearby business had been burning items at the rear of that property, but strong winds spread the flames to Morrison Repair.

Authorities say owner Ron Morrison suffered burns to his face while trying to get tractors out of the outbuilding.

