MEGA Heart on display at Healthworks! Kids Museum in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Coronary Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. To raise awareness, HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis is getting to the heart of the matter with its new MEGA Heart!

Shannon Woodcock, president and CEO of HealthWorks! Kids Museum St. Louis and Dr. Kourtenay Green, Lead Health Educator at HealthWorks!, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a live demonstration.

The MEGA Heart is a 26-foot long, 15-foot wide and 13-foot high inflatable designed to promote cardiovascular health. It will be on display at HealthWorks! each weekend in December. Jefferson Foundation and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital, which donated $33,000 and $10,000, respectively to this effort.

Healthworks! Kids` Museum is the first and only children`s museum solely dedicated to health education in the St. Louis region and one of only three in the United States.

Mega Heart at Healthworks! Kids Museum in St. Louis

1100 Macklind Avenue

Admission: $7 per person

Under 2 years is free

Free parking

For additional information visit: hwstl.org