× Parent Tested Parent Approved hottest holiday toys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _These toys were hot at holiday time last year but there’s a new group of toys that get the green light for being Parent Tested — Parent Approved. Sharon Vinderine joined us live from New York with the toys that made this year’s hottest gifts.

From hi-tech toys that teach kids how to code, to innovative board games that allow families to travel without leaving home, Vinderine discusses intelligent gifts that feature monitoring and air purifying smart phone technology along with the best DIY gifts that foster family time and creativity!

PTPA is the trusted resource dedicated to bringing the best brands to families. Over 100,000 parents come on a monthly basis to help make the most informed purchasing decisions for their family. The PTPA seal is among the top 3 most recognized seals in the US.

Parents don`t need to go any further to find the best options for gift-giving, with this real-life testing system.

Vinderine, industry leader, founder and mother of two, is dedicated to helping moms and consumers choose wisely when purchasing the best products for their families this holiday season.

Tech Gifting – It`s never too early to start planning for your kid`s future! Did you know the ability to code is becoming an increasingly necessary skill in the US job market? This is the ultimate parent approved must-have toy developed to teach children as young as 5 years of age coding language! It also stimulates creativity and imagination while helping children learn critical thinking, problem solving skills and improves hand-eye coordination.

Innovative Gifting – Travel the country without leaving the comfort of home! An innovative new kind of game that introduces a brand-new way to engage the family. A photo-personalized board game adventure and unique keepsake this gift also gives back with every purchase to the Children`s Cancer Research Fund.

Intelligent Gifting – Did you know that nearly 25 million Americans suffer from Asthma while nearly 30% of adults and 40% of children in the US are affected by allergies? This gift will benefit the entire family! This all-in-one intelligent air product removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. With a HEPA filter and heating and cooling features it can be controlled from your smart phone or tablet too!

Creative Gifting – Did you know that studies show spending time with family builds self-esteem, nurtures positive behavior, creates memories, and relieves stress? DIY gifts are trending this season, but learn which parent approved DIY gifts made Santa`s list when promoting quality family time in the kitchen AND deliciousness when preparing the perfect treat!