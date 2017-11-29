‘Santa Cares’ is teaming up with Autism Speaks for special experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's a special time this weekend for Santa and some special guests this Sunday. Sean Phillips, with CBL Malls and Amanda Kernan with Autism Speaks are here to explain what Santa Cares is all about.

Families with special needs children are invited to visit with Santa on Sunday, December 3 from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Santa’s Workshop in all CBL Malls, including Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, South County Center and West County Center.

All four malls have created a sensory friendly environment that allows the entire family to enjoy being with Santa. This event offers children with special needs the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Santa without the sensory overload.

The sensory friendly environment provides a low stress, quiet surrounding creating an ideal setting for your child to meet Santa. Professional photography is available, with a wide selection of photo packages.

More information: Santa Cares.