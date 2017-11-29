Staunton Dairy Queen hosts fundraiser for sisters killed in I-55 wreck

A public memorial will be held for sisters Hailey and Madison Bertels at the Staunton High School gymnasium Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. But a local DQ Chill & Grill Restaurant held a ‘blizzard benefit’ for the Bertels and Carol families.
Hailey and Madison were killed in an eight-car wreck on I-55 near Hamel, Illinois on November 21. Their friend, Tori Carol, was critically injured in the accident.
Caregivers and well-wishers came from as far as O’Fallon, Missouri for Wednesday’s blizzard benefit.
39.012268 -89.791206