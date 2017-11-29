× Trial date set for Pam Hupp murder case

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A judge has scheduled a trial for a St. Louis-area woman accused of fatally shooting a man to divert attention from herself in another killing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting the trial for Pamela Hupp is now scheduled to begin Sept. 11, 2018. The trial has been delayed several times.

The jury will be chosen in Clay County, northeast of Kansas City, but the trial will be held in St. Charles County.

Hupp is accused of killing 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger at her O’Fallon home in 2016.

Prosecutors allege Hupp tried to make it appear Gumpenberger tried to kidnap her to recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011. Betsy Faria’s husband believes Hupp should be investigated in his wife’s death.

