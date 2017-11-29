Tribute to late civil rights icon, comedian Dick Gregory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL. _Late comedian and civil rights icon Dick Gregory will be honored tonight in East st. Louis. The 84-year-old St. Louis native died in August. A tribute to his life and legacy begins at 5:30 p.m. at the East St. Louis City Hall.

The event is being hosted by the New Millennium Group, which was founded by Dick Gregory's brother, Ron. They'll also unveil a Black History calendar featuring Gregory and other notable African-Americans.

He broke through the color barrier as a comedian in the early 1960's. He later devoted his life to civil rights issues.