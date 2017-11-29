Triple shooting in Moline Acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. - Three men were taken to a local hospital Wednesday night after being shot in a strip mall parking lot in Moline Acres.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:05 p.m. in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive.

Officers found one shooting victim at the scene. The other victims arrived at the hospital shortly thereafter.

Investigators learned the victims were in a parked car when another vehicle drove by and people in that second car opened fire.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored passenger car.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.