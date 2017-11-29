Trump stops in Missouri to tout tax plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — President Donald Trump was back in Missouri Wednesday. He spoke to a group of 1,000 invited guests about taxes at the St. Charles Convention Center just a short time ago.

Missouri is where he actually kicked off his plans to reform the tax code just a few months ago. Now, he`s hoping that the finish line is just a few days away.

President Donald Trump's visit to Missouri may be less about winning the support of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill than boosting her opponent.

Trump, who called on McCaskill to support the bill during his tax reform event in St. Charles, Mo., is lending his support to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's bid to unseat the Democratic lawmaker.

Trump is recognizing Hawley from the stage, saying, ``He's going to be a great senator.''

McCaskill voted against the GOP proposal in committee earlier this month, and is expected to vote against it when the full Senate takes up the measure.

Hawley greeted Trump at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and hitched a ride with the president to his event, where Trump is plugging the Republican tax reform effort.