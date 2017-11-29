Watch full video of President Trump’s speech in St. Charles, Missouri

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – President Donald Trump claims the Republican tax plan is going to cost him “a fortune.”

Trump is speaking at an event promoting the legislation in St. Charles, Mo. He is providing no evidence to support his claim, insisting, “Believe me.”

Trump has repeatedly declined to release his tax returns _ something every other modern president has done.

Trump is trying to rebut independent analyses showing that many wealthy individuals would receive a tax break under the proposal, saying his rich associates have called him to complain about the plan.

Responding to Democratic charges that the bill would mostly benefit the rich, Trump says, “If it is, my friends don’t know about it.”

President Donald Trump’s visit to Missouri may be less about winning the support of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill than boosting her opponent.

Trump, who called on McCaskill to support the bill during his tax reform event in St. Charles, Mo., is lending his support to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s bid to unseat the Democratic lawmaker.

Trump is recognizing Hawley from the stage, saying, “He’s going to be a great senator.”

McCaskill voted against the GOP proposal in committee earlier this month, and is expected to vote against it when the full Senate takes up the measure.

Hawley greeted Trump at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and hitched a ride with the president to his event, where Trump is plugging the Republican tax reform effort.