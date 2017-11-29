× Worker electrocuted after truck hits utility pole near I-44 in Fenton; hundreds without power

ST. LOUIS, MO — A worker has been electrocuted and over 400 Ameren customers are out of power near Fenton, MO.

A boom truck hit a power line near I-44 east of Mraz road. One person has died as a result of the accident. The victim is a contract worker for Ameren.

MoDOT says that the right lane of I-44 is closed after the crash. There is a traffic backup in the area. They expect delays on the highway until 11am.

Businesses in the area are confirming power outages in the area. Traffic is being rerouted because signals are out of power.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.