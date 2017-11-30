11:35 Retreat Gastropub Cocktail Menu Takes Us Back To The 90’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Retreat Gastropub, the Central West End restaurant and bar, is taking us back in time to the days of Fresh Prince and Full House. The Pub just released a new fall/winter cocktail menu inspired by 90's television shows. Featuring playful drinks, like the Carrot Top-inspired Chairman of the Board and the rum-forward cocktail Fresh Prints, Tim continues to make Retreat a place for thoughtful cocktails in St. Louis.

Bar manager and Partner Tim Wiggins of "retreat gastropub" in the central west end joined us at FOX 2 Studios to tell us more about it.

Retreat Gastropub

6 North Sarah Street

St. Louis, MO 63108

314.261.4497

For more information visit: http://www.retreatgastropub.com