ATF links several St. Louis area gun store break-ins

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Another attempted break-in at St. Louis area gun store. The Edwardsville attempt makes at least six this month. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms have linked five of the crimes in two separate groups. It is not clear where this latest crime fits in.

Investigators are concerned about all of these cases being connected. There have been six break-ins or attempts in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and Madison County since November 8th. In all of the cases there have been three suspects who break glass doors, storm the stores and steal dozens guns.

Three suspects attempted to break into Michael's Arms and Accessories at around 3:00am Thursday. Surveillance video shows the masked suspects were also wearing gloves.

The specially treated security glass kept the suspect out of the building. The first time they tried to break in with a landscaping brick, the brick bounced off the glass. A second try left a hole, but not big enough to gain entry. The alarm scared them off.

An ATF spokesman says three of the crimes. The two from November 10th in Affton and Valley Park and one, two days earlier in Des Peres appear to be the same suspects. The same car is spotted at all three scenes.

He says the cases from Crestwood and High Ridge Monday also appear to be related to each other. Investigators have yet to link all of the cases.

The ATF has cracked down on more organized avenues of gun trafficking. But, gun store break-ins have sky-rocketed, more than doubling since 2015.

There is a $10,000 reward in these cases. Call 1-800-ATF-GUNS if you have any information. You don't have give your name to get the reward.