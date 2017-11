× Cardinals and Blues fans to celebrate ‘One Nation’ night at Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cardinals and Blues fans are all one nation when it comes to St. Louis sports. You can celebrate that spirit Thursday night on ice.

Winterfest at the Arch is hosting One Nation Night at the ice rink in Kiener Plaza. Cardinals and Blues players and alumni will be there meeting fans and signing autographs.

Team mascots Fredbird and Louie will also be there. The event runs from 4pm-8pm.