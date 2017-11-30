× Chicago man accused of fatally shooting woman, dumping body

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago man is being held without bond in the 2016 fatal shooting of a woman whose body was dumped in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Cook County prosecutors say David White killed 19-year-old Fatima Muhammad for telling the mother of one of White’s children he was flirting with her.

White threatened to shoot the other woman. After the woman helped White dispose of the body, she fled with the child to Duluth, Minnesota, where she told police what happened.

Prosecutors say White and the woman relocated to West Fargo, North Dakota, where on March 19 he shot her in the face. He was convicted of attempted murder.

The 26-year-old White was extradited Tuesday to Chicago to face first-degree murder charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.