C&M Interiors: Holiday decorating and styling services

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. _Hosting guests this holiday season? Take the pressure off and leave the decorating to the professionals. C & M Interiors offers styling solutions to help you create the perfect home for the holidays. Designers Channing Glover and Maria Hogrefe offer a range of holiday decorating services. Whether it's help putting together a small tablescape, mantle or an entire home, client's can choose from several different packages.

With each package, C & M Interiors offers professional styling and decoration from at least one seasoned principal designer, a shopping trip within budget, and the smell of freshly baked cookies or pie.

C & M Interiors specializes in a wide range of design services from decorating and styling to new build collaboration.

To see a full list of their services and to contact C & M Interiors about their holiday styling packages, visit https://candmstudio.com/.