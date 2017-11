Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Kim Hudson, Staci Static and Fox 2 Web Producer Danielle Scruggs are back on the 9 a.m. with another taste of Cookie Bites! Last night's episode was cold as ice.

Watch as the ladies highlight some memorable bites from Taraji P. Henson and Mrs. Dubois, played by Phylicia Rashad.

Follow @Danielle Scruggs on Facebook and Twitter. Check out Staci on 95.5 R&B and Old School for The Lou!

EMPIRE airs Wednesdays on FOX 2. Check it out at FOX.com/EMPIRE.