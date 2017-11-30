Couple charged after infant dropped, put in microwave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK HILLS, Mo. _A Park Hills, Missouri couple is accused of dropping their infant son and putting him in the microwave oven. Derick and Mikala Boyce-Slezak are charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the injuries were discovered when the baby was taken to the emergency room in April for a rash on his face. That rash turned out to be a second-degree burn.

Tests showed the infant was also suffering from a skull fracture and brain injury.

For additional information visit: stltoday.com