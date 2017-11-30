Dave Murray’s weather disco…Friday…December 1, 2017

Welcome to December…a few pleasant days on the way then a major pattern flip and temp crash on the way…its been on the table for over a week now. Quiet times today and over the weekend…lots of sunshine…50’s today and tomorrow…low 60’s on tap for Sunday…windy and mild with more clouds on Monday…well into the 60’s… then we start the step down to winter…colder air punching in mid to late week…next week…still questions about moisture but some Alberta Clippers will be in play and temps cold enough for snow…still looking like the 2nd and 3rd week of December will be more like winter…Stay tune.