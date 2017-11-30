× Francis Howell High School on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

ST. CHARLES, Mo. —Francis Howell High School is on lockdown Thursday morning as police search for the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting. A teacher was shot around 2:45 p.m. on the Hamburg Trail near the school.

Police say the 36-year-old victim runs the trail regularly.

At that time, the campus was placed on lockdown and students were escorted to vehicles for pickup. The only students who were on campus at the time were taking part in extracurricular activities at the school.

Authorities say the teacher didn’t recognize the suspect before several more shots were fired. The victim, who remains unidentified, does not appear to know the assailant and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a black coat and tan pants.

Investigators said the victim happened to flag down a car driving by and a woman helped by getting him in her car.

Other area schools have been placed on ‘soft lockdown’ as a precaution. These schools are Meadows Parkway, Independence, John Weldon, Daniel Boone, Bryan, and Francis Howell Middle School.

St. Charles County SWAT is in the vicinity of FHHS looking for the suspect in yesterday’s shooting. As a precaution, FHHS & FHU are on exterior lockdown and EC- Meadows Parkway, Independence, John Weldon, Daniel Boone, Bryan, & FHMS are on soft lockdown. https://t.co/J0tZBwIcm5 pic.twitter.com/xLh9svlAw5 — FrancisHowell (@FrancisHowell) November 30, 2017

