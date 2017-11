× Guest stabbed inside downtown St. Louis hotel

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man is recovering after being stabbed at the Holiday Inn downtown. Witnesses tell FOX 2 the victim was stabbed on the second floor after being assaulted by three young men. They say he came down to the lobby for help.

Police say the man was stabbed in the back, near the kidney area. Witnesses believe the man was a guest at the hotel.