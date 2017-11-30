× Illinois representative holding Cell Phones for Soldiers drive

ST. LOUIS, MO — Illinois State Representative Jerry Costello II is once again hosting a Cell Phones for Soldiers drive over the holidays. This is the third year for the collection.

The first year brought in 95 phones. Last year, they collected more than 1,200.

For every donated phone, service men and women overseas get calling cards to connect with their families. They even accept broken phones to be recycled.

You can donate at Costello’s office in Red Bud, Illinois or at the city halls in Waterloo, Chester or Fairview Heights.