Jim Nabors, known for his role as Gomer Pyle, has died at 87

Jim Nabors, the actor known for his role as Gomer Pyle in the ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ has died, according to multiple reports. He was 87.

Steve Uyehara of Hawaii News Now confirmed Nabors` death Thursday afternoon. WTHR`s Dave Calabro also confirmed the actor`s death.

Nabors was born and raised in Alabama. He was discovered by Andy Griffith while working at a nightclub in Santa Monica and appeared on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ from 1962 to 1964.

Nabors was also known for his appearances on multiple variety shows in the late 1960s and early 1970s.