× Major Missouri Democratic fundraiser arrested for allegedly using slurs and firing gun at businesses

ST. LOUIS, MO — A major Missouri Democratic fundraiser is facing charges after directing racial slurs at people and firing shots at two St. Louis area businesses Tuesday. Court documents show that Matt Lieberman, 38, is charged with several counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Investigators say his actions were motivated by race.

Lieberman has worked to raise funds for former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s campaigns. His LinkedIn page shows that he heads two firms that raise political money.

Police say Lieberman went into the gas station under the giant Amoco sign at Skinker and I-64 on November 28, 2017. The clerk says he bought a pack of cigarettes, then gave him an offensive gesture, and returned to his parked Mercedes with plate identification number 0028.

The clerk came out of the store and went to ask Lieberman why he used the offensive gesture. Police say he pulled out a handgun while seated in the car and then referred to to the clerk as the “N” word. Investigators say surveillance video captured the moments when the clerk ran back to the store for cover as Lieberman as he fired shots into the building from his car.

The same vehicle later pulled into a Jack in the Box on Hampton avenue. Maintenance workers tell investigators that a man matching Lieberman’s description started shouting similar racial epitaphs and fired a handgun from his Mercedes.

John Remstedt posted this message to his friends on Facebook:

“Most of you know that I own a company called Grease Masters. We clean kitchen exhaust hoods. Which is overnight work. Tonight I had a crew at Restaurant on Hampton at West Park by the zoo. The guy in this car attacked my crew and shot at them at 11:30 pm. If you see this car please call the police and report it as the car in the shooting. My crew is fine, just a little shook up. Which is understandable. Let’s get some justice and put this guy in jail!”

Lieberman, 38, was arrested Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000.