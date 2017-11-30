× Missouri Board of Education meeting to decide Normandy accreditation

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Board of Education is meeting in Jefferson City Thursday and Friday. Board members are expected to take up the accreditation of the Normandy School District. The district is seeking provisional accreditation.

For the second year in a row the district scored high enough to qualify. A final decision could come at the meeting Thursday or Friday.

In April voters approved a $23 million bond issue to renovate elementary schools, build library media centers, and a new early learning center for kindergarten and pre-K students.