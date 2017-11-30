× Mizzou Wins at Central Florida, 62-59

The Missouri Tigers returned to Orlando, Florida on Thursday night and came away with a 62-59 win over Central Florida. Jordan Barnett and Kassius Robertson scored 19 points each to lead the Tigers offensive attack. East St. Louis native Jeremiah Tilmon added 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Mizzou played in the Advocare Invitational at Disney World last weekend, going 2-1. The return trip got them their sixth win of the season (6-2). The Tigers trailed 19-11 in the first half, but rebounded to lead 29-24 at halftime. The Tigers lead rose to 11 points in the second half before Central Florida closed the gap to 54-52. Terrence Phillips clutch three pointer kept Missouri ahead at 57-52. The Tigers were able to close out the victory from there.