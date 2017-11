× Pam Hupp murder trial date postponed

ST. LOUIS, MO — A judge has once again postponed the murder trial for Pam Hupp. Jury selection for the case will now begin on September 11th of 2018. Those jury members will come from Clay County and will be bussed into St. Charles County for a trial later that week.

Prosecutors say Hupp plotted the murder of a man with disabilities in a bizarre plot to take the heat off of her for another unsolved murder.