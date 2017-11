Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ 'Puppy Scams: How Fake Online Pet Sellers Steal from Unsuspecting Pet Buyers,' estimates that tens of thousands of consumers in the U.S. and around the world may have fallen victim to online puppy scams. Prospective buyers lost anywhere from $100 to thousands of dollars each to the thieves.

Chris Thetford from Better Business Bureau joined us to talk more about it.

For more information visit: bbb.org