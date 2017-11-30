× Sioux City officials find error on wastewater service charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Sioux City officials have found they were mistaken about a wastewater service charge to three neighboring cities.

The officials thought they’d discovered the neglected charge during an audit and notified officials in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; North Sioux City, South Dakota; and South Sioux City, Nebraska, that Sioux City would begin imposing the 7 percent charge.

Sioux City officials have since learned they were wrong. Utilities director Mark Simms told the Sioux City Journal Wednesday that additional research uncovered a nearly four-decade-old document that showed the service charge was folded into the existing rates.

Simms says Sioux City has notified the other cities that it had made a mistake and would not be levying the charge.

