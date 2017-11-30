St. Louis Community College trustees to vote on budget cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis Community College Board of Trustees is expected to vote Thursday night (Nov. 30) on budget recommendations. This comes two weeks after a special meeting where students and faculty protested outside the meeting about the way the board is handling possible budget cuts.

The board is considering layoffs for 70 full-time faculty and 25 staff members along with other possible budget cuts. They are also still negotiating a union contract for adjunct professors.

Based on a 35 percent drop in enrollment and a five million dollar cut in state funding, the trustees say if changes are not made, the community college could face a $13 million deficit by 2020.

According to St. Louis Community College leadership, the school system has already taken steps to reduce its budget. Since 2015, it has reduced the number of administrators in academic affairs by 20 percent. It granted voluntary buy outs for more than 117 full time employees earlier this year. It has made efforts to reduce operating costs by reviewing and analyzing spending. It has not filled vacant non-critical positions. It also plans to sell the Cosand Center in downtown St. Louis where the college's administrative offices are housed.

The board said a tuition increase in not being considered at this point.

Public discussion at Thursday night's meeting will be limited to 30 minutes. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Cosand Center (300 South Broadway, 63102).