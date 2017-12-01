Attorneys argue Rams relocation lawsuit in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A courtroom showdown between St. Louis, the Rams and the NFL. The Rams and the league are asking the judge to throw out a lawsuit against them over the move to Los Angeles.

The attorneys for the NFL and the Rams argued three things in court. They say Rams owner Stan Kroenke has a right to take any outstanding issues to arbitration; all other team owners should be dropped from the suit and the suit entire case thrown out. Attorneys fired right back.

Attorneys from Chicago and Washington argued for the NFL and the Rams. They told judge Christopher McGraugh that St. Louis leaders essentially agreed to the terms of Rams owner Stan Kroenke to possibly return the team to Los Angeles when they signed the relocation agreement and 1995 Dome lease. That contract brought the team to St. Louis in the first place.

St. Louis and the stadium authority argued those earlier agreements only applied to the Dome lease and not the effort to build a new stadium. They argued the Rams, the NFL, and team owners deceived St. Louis, ignoring league relocation guidelines, urging leaders here to forge ahead with the new stadium effort. Rams officials later admitted they had been plotting to move as far back as 2011.

The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages. The amount requested may be in the tens of millions of dollars. There was nearly $17 million dollars spent on the new stadium effort, plus lost revenues after the team left, along with punitive damages. The judge expects to rule by the end of the year.