CAHOKIA, IL - The Major Case Squad has been activated after a body was found under an Interstate 255 overpass in Cahokia, Illinois. Police tell FOX 2 that the man's body was found on Doris Avenue by a driver Friday morning.

Investigators have not yet identified the body. They say the body has a gunshot wound and is an African American man in his 20's.

