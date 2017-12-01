Dave Murray’s weather disco…The Weekend…December 2-3, 2017

The first weekend of December and it will not feel like it…still well above average temperatures each day with a fair share of sunshine…chilly to cold at night but nothing extreme…dry times…bone dry! Also the full moon of December is this weekend…shining bright all weekend long at night…windy and mild with more clouds on Monday…well into the 60’s almost 70 for the high… then we start the step down to winter…colder air punching in mid to late week…next week…still questions about moisture but some Alberta Clippers will be in play and temps cold enough for snow…still looking like the 2nd and 3rd week of December will be more like winter with winter moisture…Stay tune.