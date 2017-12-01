Friends, family celebrate life of man electrocuted on I-44

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Friends and family are remembering a contract worker for MoDOT who died earlier this week while on the job. Loved ones came together Friday night at Parrot's Bar & Grill in St. Peter's to celebrate Steve Tepatti's life. He was a beloved member of local band Hellen Back.

Band members said Tepatti was their bass player. Bandmates said he was a Marine Corps veteran and The Patriot Guard confirmed he was one of their riders.

Friends described him as incredibly patriotic.

"Keep family close and hold people tight that you are close with because that's how he was," said Colleen Cummings, the victim's sister.

Cummings said her brother was a loving father and charitable person. He leaves behind a girlfriend who said he was a great father figure to her daughter.

"Every single little thing I do since he's been gone reminds me of him," said Colleen Songer.

Former bandmate Mike DiCarlo said Steve was like a brother to him.

"Me and another guy put an ad up at a local music store and he answered it and I remember him coming over, down in my basement, and his mom dropped him off and he came down and we started playing. Little did I know that 25 years later we would still be friends," he said.

Steve was killed in a worked-related accident near Fenton, Missouri this week. A boom truck struck a power line near I-44 east of Mraz Road. Tepatti was getting a core sample of the road for MoDOT. Fenton Fire Chief Tom Steitz said Tepatti died instantly after being electrocuted by 12,000 volts.

According to the band, the bassist's wake and funeral will be held next week. The wake is set for Wednesday, December 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held Thursday, December 7 at noon at Baue Funeral Home at 3950 West Clay in St. Charles.

They said Friday's event was put together last minute, but that a bigger tribute for his life was still in the works.