Illinois man pleads no contest to stabbing death in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (AP) _ A 37-year-old Illinois man has pleaded no contest to allegations that he stabbed a 49-year-old woman to death two years ago in Hilo.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Curtis Q. Hodges is expected to be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. His plea deal calls for the state to recommend a 20-year minimum sentence. He appeared in court on Wednesday and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

Hodges is accused of killing Danielle Caron in August 2015.

Deputy Prosecutor Shannon Kagawa told the judge if the case had gone to trial, the prosecution would have proven Hodges stabbed Caron “multiple times, resulting in her death.”

Kagawa said video evidence and DNA found on Hodges’ clothing indicates that he killed Caron.

