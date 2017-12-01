× Kings Crown Blues, 4-1

The suddenly slumping St. Louis Blues suffered another set back, a 4-1 crowning at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at Scottrade Center. The loss ends the Blues five game home stand with two straight defeats. Overall on the home stand, the Blues went 2-3.

Los Angeles broke out to a 2-0 lead with first period goals by Tyler Toffoli and Anze Kopitar. Patrik Berglund cut the lead in half with a power play goal in the second period. It’s Berglund’s first goal of the season in just his second game played, since coming back from shoulder surgery. The Kings got their two goal cushion back with Adrian Kempe’s goal late in the second period. Toffoli scored his second goal of the game in the third period to close out the scoring in the 4-1 game.

The Blues get right back into action with a game at Minnesota, tomorrow against the Wild. It’s a 5:00 PM face off up north.