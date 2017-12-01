× Man charged with shooting Francis Howell school teacher

WELDON SPRING, Mo. _A man has been charged after a Francis Howell High School teacher was shot while jogging on a trail. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Joshua R. Curtis, 35, was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail Friday.

Prosecutors in St. Charles County charged him with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The 36-year-old male teacher was jogging on a conservation area trail after school Wednesday when he crossed paths with Curtis, who fired shots with a handgun. The teacher was struck once in the back.

A passer-by found the teacher and drove him to the school. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Police in the air spotted a tent in the woods Thursday, prompting a school lockdown. Curtis was taken into custody soon thereafter.

