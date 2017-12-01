× Margie’s Money Saver: Puffer jackets for college, MLB & NFL teams at Fanatics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ If you have a sports fan in your life, now is a great time to save on puffer jackets. Head to fanatics online to get a selection of puffer jackets for college, MLB and NFL teams.

These retail for nearly $100. Some are as low as $29.99.

This St. Louis Cardinals jacket drops to $39.99, saving you $60.

This Illinois fighting Illini jacket drops to $29.99 as well.

Shipping is free with a coupon code.

Coupon Code Free Shipping: DECFLASH or 30SHIP for purchases over $30

To learn more visit: fanatics.com