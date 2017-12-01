New details emerge after man charged for shooting Francis Howell teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO — There are new details about the man accused of shooting a high school teacher out jogging on a trail near Francis Howell High School. Joshua Curtis, 35, is charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO — There are new details about the man accused of shooting a high school teacher out jogging on a trail near Francis Howell High School. Joshua Curtis, 35, is charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Court documents are revealing a lot of new details in the investigation. On Tuesday afternoon a history teacher at Francis Howell High was running on the Hamburg trail when he ran past Curtis. He then heard a loud bang and was hit in the upper back by a bullet. When he turned around, he saw Curtis standing on the trail pointing a gun. The teacher sprinted and Curtis allegedly fired two more rounds.

The teacher flagged down a driver who called police. There were many witnesses who positively identified Curtis as the shooter.

Police have located two tents in the woods near the trail where they believe Curtis had been living for at least two months. They found a bag with an ammunition case but no ammo or weapons inside.

St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar is applauding police for solving this case in less than 24 hours.