Northwestern Beats Illinois in Overtime

Northwestern will have in state bragging rights in Illinois after beating the Illini 72-68 in overtime on Friday night in Chicago. It was the Big Ten Conference opening game for both schools. Scottie Lindsey of Northwestern led all scorers with 22 points. Illinois was paced by Leron Black’s 15 points. Edwardsville’s Mark Smith chipped in five points for Illinois. It’s the second straight loss for the Illini (6-2). They suffered their first loss of the season at Wake Forest earlier this week.