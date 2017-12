× Parent drives vehicle into Bel-Nor Elementary School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An estranged parent drove their car into a school in the Normandy School District just as students were getting ready to be dismissed for the day.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Bel-Nor Elementary School, located in the 3100 block of Nordic Drive.

No kids were injured in the crash.

There’s been no word on a possible motive or reason for the incident.