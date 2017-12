Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. _A racist comment was found on a blackboard at SIU-Edwardsville. It mentioned the 1857 Dred Scott case, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled African-Americans were not U.S. citizens.

The ruling was overturned by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Leaders at SIUE posted a response saying, "SIUE denounces racism and bigotry and strongly encourages all members of our community to do the same."