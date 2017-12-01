St. Louis Community College trustees approve budget cuts amid protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Budget cuts and layoffs are coming to St. Louis Community College. Trustees approved the cuts last night, amid loud chants by protesters.

Demonstrators disrupted the meeting with some of them laying down in front of the board, chanting the entire time. Board members left the room then returned about an hour later and took a vote, over the noise of the protesters.

They approved cutting 70 faculty members, either through voluntary buyouts or layoffs. Twenty-five non-faculty jobs and some low-attendance classes will also be cut.