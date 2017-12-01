× Teacher who stopped shooter speaks about her experience

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) _ A central Illinois mathematics teacher who helped subdue a freshman student who shot another student has been honored and is talking about her actions.

The Illinois Education Association on Thursday said because of Angela McQueen’s quick response to contain the shooter in the Mattoon High School cafeteria, only one student was injured.

The Journal Gazette in Mattoon reports McQueen told the IEA that during the moment she didn’t really think. She said her reaction was “almost like the mama bear instinct.”

In a video of her IEA interview, McQueen said the student fired a couple of rounds before she was able to force him to point the gun up toward the ceiling.

McQueen was honored at the high school by state police, the city of Mattoon and the school district.